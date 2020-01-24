Army soldier, SPO martyred: JeM terrorist gunned down, searches continue

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Based on a specific information about the presence of Jash-e-Mohammad terrorists including one foreigner terrorist ,a search operation was launched in village Zaintrag on 21-01-2020 during wee hours. The search operation was carried out by Police,50 RR and 185 BN CRPF. During search operation terrorists fired upon the search party resulting grievous bullet injuries to Sepoy Rahul Ranswal of 50 RR and SPO Shahbaz Ahmad of J&K Police who were evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital Srinagar. However both the injured succumbed to their injuries at base Hospital Srinagar and achieved martyrdom .

During the process of evacuation of the injured Jawans ,terrorists ran away from the cordon area, the search however continued on the following day i.e 22-01-2020 and terrorists were tracked down in the forest area of village Nagander which is about one Km away from the encounter site of Zantrag which triggered fresh encounter in which one terrorist was killed and his dead body retrieved along with arms and ammunition. The second terrorist was not traced and therefore

today again search continued till afternoon.

The identity of the killed has been ascertained as Foreign terrorist @Abu Saifullaha/@ Abu Qasim of proscribed outfit Jash-e-Mohammad.

The killed terrorist has been active in Tral area and Khrew area of Awantipora District for more than 1 and a ½ years and was close associate of foreign terrorist Jash-e-Mohammad Qari Yasir.

The other terrorist is suspected to have escaped during last night. His identity is also confirmed. The killed terrorist was

Involved and wanted in the following cases :