Army, SHUDI NGO distribute warm clothing in Kalsian

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: The Kalsian Battalion of Nowshera Brigade in association with SHUDI NGO distributed the warm clothing for winter among the border people of village Kalsian.

The artists of SHUDI NGO and the army personnel presented a play through which they imparted awareness among the people about various schemes started by the Prime Minister. National President of SHUDI precisely explained to the people for ensuring implementation of schemes like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and later distributed warm clothing among villagers. People of the area thanked the army and the aforesaid NGO for taking care of the border people. Chowki Officer Ashish Choudhary was also present on the occasion besides others.