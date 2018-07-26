Army rescues 150 passengers stranded on Mughal road in Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: The Army has rescued 150 passengers travelling in over 40 vehicles, which got stranded due to multiple landslides on Mughal Road in Poonch district, a Defence spokesman said here today.

The traffic on Mughal Road was disrupted for five hours due to multiple landslides because of continuous heavy rains, causing severe blockades at several locations last night, the spokesman said.

“No injuries or damage of any kind was reported. Army also provided tea and refreshments to the stranded people. After dedicated efforts, the traffic resumed on the Mughal road by midnight”, he said.

The Army unit deployed for the protection of the Mughal Road, connecting Jammu region with the Kashmir Valley, immediately sprung into action and with the determined operation could clear the road for the traffic, the spokesman said.

The passengers came shoulder to shoulder with the soldiers to remove boulders from the road amidst the heavy rains, he said.

The efforts of the Army were very much appreciated by the people, he added. (PTI)