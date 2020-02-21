‘Army Red’ team clinches 9th National Ice Hockey Championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a thrilling encounter which saw the fortunes swinging both ways, the Army Red Ice Hockey team comprising players from the Ladakh Scouts Regiment won the 9th National Ice Hockey Championship in New Delhi. They defeated the ITBP team in a closely fought final by 6-5.

Conducted by Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI), the 9th National Ice Hockey Championship saw the participation of 12 teams from various states including Maharashtra, Haryana, Ladakh UT, Chandigarh UT, ITBP and the Army. The Championship was held from February 16 to 21, 2020.

The final match played between Army Red and ITBP teams produced some very high quality display of technical skill and game control. Both teams played to the best of their talent, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Bolstered by a buzzing crowd, the Army Red team with their ‘Never Say Die’ attitude sealed the match with some spectacular moves.

The Army Blue team also gave a noteworthy performance in the tournament, winning the bronze medal.