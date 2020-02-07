Army providing succour to common masses in Thannamandi

State Times News

RAJOURI: Picturesque town of Thannamandi situated along historic Mughal Road connecting Poonch with Kashmir, which was sometime back reeling under the dark era of insurgency with people facing miseries of lifetime with no avenues to prosper and live a contented life was rejuvenated by the revolutionary efforts of Indian Army which changed the course of people’s life by providing much needed facilities to start a new life with ample scope of earning with dignity. This quaint town nestled in Ratanpir Ridge which has the famous tourist spot of Dera Ki Gali is also famous for local woodcraft ‘Chikkari’ and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah Ziarat.

Due to the sustained efforts of the locals, civil administration, police and RR units under Romeo Force, the situation has now turned positive. Briefing about the current status of Thannamandi, Jaan Begum, a Tailoring and Stitching Instructor since 2015 at Youth Employment Guidance Node (YEGN) established under the aegis of Romeo Force said the women are given vocational training and at the end of the training, selected candidates are gifted sewing machines along with participation certificates.

“Such initiatives by local RR units meet the aspirations and requirement of local population and also promote self employment which go a long way in overall development of women folk”, she said adding army is doing yeoman’s job in changing lives of people especially youth and women.