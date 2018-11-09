Army provides TV with DTH to Govt school

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: In an endeavour to motivate the students of rural areas, build their confidence and facilitate their talent, Indian Army carried out installation of a TV alongwith DTH for students of Government High School, Bagga in Ramban district.

The step was taken to educate children on daily general awareness, development, educational programme, science projects and news of other parts of the world to increase their aspirations and build a better future of the region. The same has resulted in recreational and educational enhancement of the school.

Principal of the Government High School, Bagga on behalf of the local community, expressed his gratitude towards the Indian Army for providing basic amenities and boosting the morale of the students, encouraging talent and providing impetus towards fostering brotherhood amongst the youth.