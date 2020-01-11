Army provides timely medical assistance to two pregnant women

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Army provided medical assistance and evacuated two pregnant ladies from Nachlana to Banihal. Two women, residents of Ukhral were moving to Banihal from Ramsu in civil ambulance at around 2000 hours due to active labour pain. However, they were stuck at Nachlana iron bridge owing to heavy snowfall & bad road conditions.

Relatives of the patient approached the Army camp wherein a prompt and swift action was carried out by the Indian Army by providing instant medical assistance by the Medical Officer.

Later the Medical Officer alongwith his team led the patients in an Army ambulance from Nachlana to Sub District Hospital, Banihal.

The timely evacuation led to saving of lives of both the ladies and their newborns. The action by men in uniform was applauded by the locals and will go a long way in further strengthening the bond between the Army and Awam.