Army provides sports items to GHS Rajpur Kamila

STATE TIMES NEWS NOWSHERA: As part of Mission Reach Out, army provided sports items to Government High School, Rajpur Kamila of Rajouri District. Sports items such as Cricket Kit, Football, Volleyball, Badminton Racquets, Slide and Swings were distributed to the schools on the occasion. A considerable percentage of the villagers in the area are economically backward and cannot afford sports items for their children. Through such projects sport facilities are provided to poor children and the hidden talent of youth is explored. This step from Army will certainty help in improving physical standards, health and general well being of the children of the region.
