Army provides sports, furniture items for GGMS Tanda

STATE TIMES NEWSAKHNOOR: Army has always been in the forefront towards development and welfare of society. Furthering the contribution, sports and furniture items were provisioned to Govt Girls Middle School, Tanda under the aegis of Army’s ‘Crossed Sword Division’. Sports items and chairs provisioned to Govt Girls Middle School, Tanda, shall benefit approximately 70 children studying in school of village Kotli, Tanda (Akhnoor). Manju, Headmaster and Nazneer Akhtar, Zonal Education Officer, Tanda (Akhnoor) appreciated Army’s initiative for providing the sports items and chairs and conveyed that it is a step towards addressing varied facts of aspiration for population in an institutional manner.
