Army provides relief material to slum dwellers

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: The Indian Army on Monday provided food to more than 150 civilians who lost their all in the devastating inferno which ravaged their thatched huts in a matter of minutes at Maratha Colony, Jammu. Army camp in close vicinity provided succour and relief to these poor people. As a humanitarian gesture, these civilians were provided with relief material and food. The same was greatly appreciated by the civil population and the State administration.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Actor-singer Ruma Guha Thakurta no more
Children worst sufferer of smoking: Dr Sushil
‘Stranger Things 3’ will be moving, unexpected, says David Harbour
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper