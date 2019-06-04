Army provides relief material to slum dwellers

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Indian Army on Monday provided food to more than 150 civilians who lost their all in the devastating inferno which ravaged their thatched huts in a matter of minutes at Maratha Colony, Jammu.

Army camp in close vicinity provided succour and relief to these poor people. As a humanitarian gesture, these civilians were provided with relief material and food. The same was greatly appreciated by the civil population and the State administration.