Army provides career guidance books for children

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: With the aim to uplift education standard in remote areas, Army distributed books to school going children of Loran in Poonch District. The area of Loran had borne the brunt of terrorism over the last decade. Inhospitable terrain, dense forest cover and lack of basic amenities are major factors responsible for backwardness of this area.

Army distributed books on various topics which included exam preparation books for Neet-UG Medical Entrance Examinations, Neet Exploring Biology, SSC Junior Engineers, CDS / NDA and General Knowledge. This effort by the Army will assist the children in preparing themselves to gain employment and in joining the National mainstream.

The parents of the children and local populace appreciated the efforts of Army and conveyed their gratitude in supporting the educational needs of their children.