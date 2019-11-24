Army provides books, training aid to GMS Kamila Kot

State Times News NOWSHERA: In the series initiative to improve infrastructure of government schools in the border area Titwal brigade distribute books , stationary and training aid to Government Middle School Kamila Kote at Tehsil nowshera . The distribution ceremony was conducted at school premises which was witnessed by guardians of students, civil dignitaries and army officials. The ceremony was presided over by Commander Tithwal Brigade who urged the need for innovate and progressive approach of learning and assured villagers of all necessary assistance from army in future. Appreciating the initiative of army, Baljeet Kour (PGT) school teacher commented this will motivate our children and will definitely improve the educational standards of the school.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper