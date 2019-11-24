Army provides books, training aid to GMS Kamila Kot

State Times News

NOWSHERA: In the series initiative to improve infrastructure of government schools in the border area Titwal brigade distribute books , stationary and training aid to Government Middle School Kamila Kote at Tehsil nowshera . The distribution ceremony was conducted at school premises which was witnessed by guardians of students, civil dignitaries and army officials.

The ceremony was presided over by Commander Tithwal Brigade who urged the need for innovate and progressive approach of learning and assured villagers of all necessary assistance from army in future.

Appreciating the initiative of army, Baljeet Kour (PGT) school teacher commented this will motivate our children and will definitely improve the educational standards of the school.