Army presents motorised wheelchair to differently abled girl

State times news

RAJOURI: Army has always been known for its ethos, values and traditions of highest order. In continuation of its efforts of mitigating the hardships of locals, Indian Army presented a ‘Motorized Wheelchair’ to a 35 year old differently abled girl, Miss Samina Kousar hailing from village Samote of Rajouri District.

In view of her permanent disability since birth, Miss Samina Kousar’s mobility was restricted and she was dependent on others for her movement from one place to another. Despite being disabled, Miss Samina Kousar graduated from Jammu University.

When the disability of Miss Samina Kousar came to light, Indian Army took the noble initiative of providing assistance and presented her with a ‘Motorised Wheelchair’. The family and local populace appreciated this noble initiative and conveyed their sincere thanks and gratitude towards the Army.