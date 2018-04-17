Army porter killed in Pak firing in Uri

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: An Army porter was on Monday killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir.
Khursheed Ahmad (37), working as porter with the Army, was killed in firing by Pakistani troops near Chaukas in Uri this morning, an Army official said.
The deceased received bullet injury in neck and splinters in both legs and died on the spot, he added.
Ahmad hailed from the Nawa Runda area of Baramulla in north Kashmir.
