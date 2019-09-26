Army porter injured in mine blast along LoC

Jammu: An Army porter was injured in a mine blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said on Thursday.
Sajjad Ahmed was carrying some material to a forward post along the LoC in Mandi belt when the mine exploded on Wednesday evening, they said.
He has been admitted to a hospital.
