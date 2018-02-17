Army, police launch search Op in Samba on suspicious movement

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Army and police on Friday launched a joint search operation after suspicious movement was seen in a bordering village of Samba district. Meanwhile, Army Public School Samba was closed for today as precautionary measure.

“Some suspicious movement was noticed by local resident in General Area Katli of Samba on Friday morning,” Army spokesman said.

He said that two unidentified persons carrying weapons, attired in black dress were seen but fled away when enquired by the locals.

“The issue was immediately reported to the nearest Army unit and search operation was carried out by Army and Police in Katli area and areas in vicinity of Samba after suspicious movement,” he added.

Meanwhile police sources said that gun shots were reportedly also heard in the area while the suspects were seen heading towards the Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

“Suspecting attack, the Army school was closed as preventive measure,” sources said.

However, a senior police officer said that the handiwork of bovine smugglers cannot be ruled out, who might have escaped from the area sensing trouble but alert has been sounded.

Shamsher Singh, resident of village Katli told police that in the morning around 4:50 AM two unidentified persons carrying weapons and dressed in black dress were seen and fled away when enquired by the locals. SSP Samba Anil Magotra said, “After receiving the information we sent the operations team on the spot for carrying out searches.”