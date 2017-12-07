Army playing pivotal role in combating terrorism: Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor N N Vohra on Wednesday said the Army has been playing a pivotal role in combating terrorism and providing a secure environment in the state.

He said this in his message a day ahead of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has been playing a pivotal role in combating terrorism and providing a secure environment, particularly for those who live in difficult areas along the International Border and Line of Control”, Vohra said.

He appealed to the people of the state, particularly the privileged sections of society, to donate liberally to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund both as a token of remembrance and an expression of gratitude.

The Armed Forces Flag Day, observed on December 7 every year, provides an opportunity for the people to show solidarity with the valiant soldiers and families of the those killed in operations.

“On this solemn occasion, when the people of India pay homage to all those who made the supreme sacrifice to preserve the country’s territorial integrity, we also need to remember that, even during peace time, our armed forces remain ever ready to meet any arising threat to the unity of the nation and, besides, render immediate assistance during any emergency, man-made or natural,” he said.