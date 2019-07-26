Army pays tributes to Kargil Martyr Joginder Singh

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: Rich tributes were paid to the brave soldier and Kargil Martyr Joginder Singh of 14 Sikh Regiment, who laid his life on July 25, 1999 in the Kargil War.

Today in the village Qila Darhal, district Rajouri a religious Samagam was held after the completion of Sri Akhand Path in the local Gurdwara. There was a big gathering in the function in which besides the family of the martyr, relatives and local villagers, the team of army and administration participated. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Sukhdev Singh and other prominent people of the area and army paid tributes to the martyr.

Speakers on the occasion said that Joginder Singh was the third Kargil Martyr from this village and they are proud of their youths Pritam Singh, Hardeep Singh and Gurdeep Singh who have created a record of martyrdom from this village. They recommended to the Administration that the village should be renamed as ‘Shaheed Nagar’. Prominent among those present include captain Ravinder Singh, social worker Harbaksh Singh, Charan Singh, Balwinder Singh, Kehar Singh, social worker Zorawar Singh, Gurdev Singh, Sub Ranjeet Singh, Capt. Daljeet Singh, Gurjeet Singh and Dara Singh.