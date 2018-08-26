Army pays tribute to soldier killed in explosion in J-K’s Keran sector

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Army today paid tribute to Rifleman Nehal Gurung who was killed in an explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“In a solemn ceremony at Badamibagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt and all ranks paid homage to the martyr on behalf of a proud nation,” an Army spokesperson said.

He said in a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the jawan.

Rifleman Gurung, as part of the counter-infiltration grid, sustained fatal injuries in the line of duty at Keran sector on Friday night.

The 22-year-old soldier was provided first aid and evacuated to the 92 Base Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries, the spokesperson said.

He said Gurung, who hailed from Khagrohre village in Kathua district of Jammu region, had joined the Army in 2014 and is survived by his mother.

His mortal remains were flown to Kathua where his last rites would be conducted with full military honours, the spokesperson said.

“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” he said. (PTI)