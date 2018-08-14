Army pays tribute to soldier killed in counter-infiltration ops in J&K’s Kupwara

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: The Army today paid tributes to a jawan killed while foiling an infiltration bid that was taking place under the cover of Pakistani firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Sepoy Pushpendra Singh sustained a bullet injury during the gun battle yesterday. He was immediately administered first aid and admitted to the 92 Base Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, a defence spokesperson said.

“Army paid befitting tribute to Late Sepoy Pushpendra Singh who made the supreme sacrifice during counter infiltration operations on 13 August, 2018, in Tangdhar Sector of Kupwara district,” he said.

At a solemn ceremony at the Badamibagh Cantonment, Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt led all ranks in paying homage to the soldier, the official said.

“In a show of solidarity, representatives from other security agencies also joined in to pay their last respects to the martyr,” he added.

Pushpendra Singh (28), who had joined the Army in 2011, belonged to Khutiya village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and a son.

“The mortal remains of the martyr were flown for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours,” the spokesman said, adding that the Army stood in solidarity with the bereaved family and remained committed to their dignity and well being. (PTI0