Army pays tribute to jawan killed in snowslide

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Army today paid tributes to the soldier who died in a snowslide near the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on last Sunday.

“Army paid befitting tributes to its comrade who made the supreme sacrifice fighting nature’s fury at Pharkian Gali on 4 March 2018,” an army official said.

General officer Commanding of Army’s 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt and all ranks paid homage to the Sapper Amandeep Singh.

Singh was part of a snow clearing team at Pharkian Gali when he got caught in a snowslide, the official said.

The 25-year-old soldier hailed from village Kalloh located in district Mansa of Punjab and had joined the Army in 2012, he said.

“Mortal remains of the martyr were flown for last rites to his native place and would be laid to rest with full military honours,” the official said.

“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family of the martyr and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” he added. (PTI)