Army pays tribute to 2 soldiers killed in Pulwama gunfight

Srinagar: The Army today paid tributes to two soldiers who lost their lives during an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

General officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen J S Sandhu led officers in paying homage to the soldiers on behalf of a proud nation, a defence spokesperson said.

Officials and representatives from the state government and other security agencies also paid their last respects to the martyrs, he said.

Sepoy Suraj Singh Topal (25) and Signal-man Kushwah Pradip Singh Brijkishor Singh (22) had sustained bullet injuries during the operation at Sambura in Pulwama district yesterday.

They were given immediate first aid and taken to the 92 Base Hospital but the jawans succumbed to their injuries, he said.

Topal, who hailed from Falota village in Uttrakhand, had joined the force in 2012. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, the spokesperson said.

Singh (22), who belonged to Savitrinagar village in Gujarat, had donned the uniform in 2013. He is survived by his parents and a brother.

The mortal remains of the soldiers were flown to their native places for last rites with full military honours, the spokesperson said.

“In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well being,” he added. (PTI)