Army organises wrestling championship

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANIHAL: To promote sports, physical fitness and competitive spirit among the local people, army organised wrestling championship for the youth of Ukhral and adjoining areas.

The event was organised in collaboration with Dangal Committee, Ukhral in the presence of prominent personalities to include army persons, officials from civil administration and other dignitaries.

Wrestling championship attracted large swamps of crowd to witness thrilling and nail biting matches between wrestlers of various weight categories.

A number of bouts were fought, in which the winners won trophies and cash prizes.