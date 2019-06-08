Army organises volleyball tournament

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: To reaffirm its commitment towards fostering peace and also to provide an impetus to the sporting talents in the region, army organised a volleyball tournament at Chhatru.

“The aim of the event was to facilitate the youth by providing a platform even in the remotest of areas to help them ascertain themselves,” PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand said.

The competitive spirit displayed by the players in the matches was indeed phenomenal, he said adding that the zeal of the local sports talents was praiseworthy right from participation till the culmination of the event.

The audience at the prize distribution ceremony hugely appreciated the efforts of the army for conducting such an event which brings to fore the sense and feeling of bonhomie and trust between the local populace and Army.