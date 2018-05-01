Army organises volleyball matches at Kishtwar

STATE TIMES NEWS
KISHTWAR: Pinjrar team emerged as champions in the friendly Volleyball matches organized by army at Drangdhuran and at Mughal Maidan, Kishtwar.
Pinjrar team emerged as champions out of four teams, while Mughal Maidan team trumped in the match at its home ground.
The participants and spectators lauded the initiative and expressed hope that such initiatives by army will give a fillip and also interactions will aid in developing healthy competitive spirit amongst the youth of the area.
