Army organises volleyball match

STATE TIMES NEWS DODA: Army organised a volleyball match at Thatri in order to provide an opportunity to the youth of the region to display their sporting talent and reinforce self confidence. The response and participation shown by populace for the match shows the high spirit of bonhomie and camaraderie existing between the security forces and people of the region. The locals appreciated the sincere effort of Army to involve the youth of the region in mainstream activities and requested that many more such popular sporting events be organised in future as well.
