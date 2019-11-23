Army organises volleyball match

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: To provide an opportunity to local youth for showcasing their talent, army organised a volleyball match between Patnazi Tigers and COB Patnazi. The response was overwhelming and the event witnessed active participation of youth and people from all walks of the society. They appreciated the sincere efforts put in by the security forces to involve the youth of the region in mainstream activities and requested that more of such popular sporting events should be organised.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Rajkummar Rao such a giving co-actor: Fatima
Noah Hawley to direct ‘Star Trek 4’ for Paramount
Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Jersey’
Aamir Khan posts first look from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Lata’s fan collects 7,600 gramophone records of her songs
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper