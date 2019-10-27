Army organises veterinary camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: To ameliorate the veterinary problems of the people of remote areas in Kishtwar, Indian Army organised a veterinary camp at Chingam, Kishtwar. The camp witnessed unprecedented response from the populace who attended the camp in large number.

A team of veterinary doctors attended to the animals at the camp. A total of 1421animals/ cattle belonging to locals were treated during the camp and were also provided medicine. This camp was instrumental in carving out a niche for better health efforts of the livestock.

The continuous and relentless efforts of army towards conduct of such camps have been greatly appreciated and lauded by the public who requested to orgainse such camps in future too.