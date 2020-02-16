Army organises Unity Premier Cricket League

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: To reaffirm its commitment toward fostering peace and also to provide an impetus to the sporting talent in the region, army organised a Unity Premier Cricket League at Chhatru.

The event was organised to spread the message of unity and communal harmony.

It also fostered team spirit amongst the local youth and provided them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament from various villages of remote area of Chhatru.

Cricket being one of the most popular sports amongst youth of Jammu and Kashmir, this tournament generated much hype and attracted huge audience.

The final match was played between Chhatru Cricket Club and Pasarkut Cricket Club. After a competitive and hard fought game the team from Pasarkut won the final match by 38 runs. The final match was witnessed by 250 spectators, apart from officials from civil administration and army.

At the conclusion of the tournament the winning and runners up team were awarded with prizes.

This initiative by army was highly appreciated by the youth and locals who thanked the Army for conducting this sporting event at such a large scale.