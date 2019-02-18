Army organises tuition classes for students

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: In an initiative to uplift the educational standards of students of classes 8th to 12th and to help them perform better in upcoming sessional and board exams, Army conducted tuition classes at Navapachchi and Chhatru distt Kishtwar from 15 Dec 2018 to 18 Feb 2019. The culmination of the tuition classes took place on 18 Feb 2019. These tuition classes are aimed at covering various subjects for students of the region to provide them access to quality education.

The idea has been a major success as students from far flung areas were addressed via interactive sessions by panel of teachers from various schools and has turned out to be a great help to the students in improving their educational standards.

A total of 281 students have benefitted from the tuition class organised at Chhatru and Navapachchi. The efforts made by the Army has been highly appreciated by the locals and students.