Army organises tally/accounting course for unemployed youths

NOWSHERA: A three month long tally, accounting course was organised by Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, Kalal in which 20 unemployed boys and girls were imparted vocational training on accounting, book keeping and maintenance on digital/electronic platforms. This would enable younger generation in remote areas to avail fruitful benefits through such skill development courses for a brighter future.
Certificates were distributed to all the candidates on successful completion of the training course. These youths were elated having gained knowledge of tally software and accounting for which they thanked the Indian Army.
