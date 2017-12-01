Army organises Sports Festival

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: To build competitive spirit amongst the youth and provide a positive impetus to rural sports activities in the region, Rashtriya Rifles at Samote conducted a sports festival under Operation Sadhbhavana at Sungri village of Reasi district.

Games like volleyball, kabaddi, kho kho and athletics were conducted during the sports festival.

Winners in all categories were felicitated. A special award for the Best Competitor was also given on the occasion.

The Sarpanch of Sungri and locals appreciated the army’s endeavour to motivate youth of the region and bring in bonhomie.