Army organises singing competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army conducted a singing competition for the young students of Chas, district Kishtwar on Monday. A total of 50 students participated and exhibited their talents. Jubilation of the young kids was a true manifestation of army’s goodwill.

The event was conducted with an aim to showcase the singing talent of the students and extend a platform for these young singers to share their magic publicly. The students were suitably rewarded by the army officials present during the event. The event was witnessed by locals of Chas.

Teachers and students from the school appreciated the efforts of army for organising such activities which will definitely prove helpful in the all- round development of the young students.