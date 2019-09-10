Army organises quiz competition

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: As part of observing the International Literacy Day, the army at Bihota organised a quiz competition for school children to commemorate the importance of the day.

A total of 83 students from classes 9th, 10th and 11th participated from Manota, Khatriar, Chilot, Sarwal, Upper Bihota, Pitarwal, Gadhori, Kundru and Shalikund in the competition. At the end of the competition, prizes were distributed among the winners.

The spirit and zeal shown by the children during the competition displayed the growing awareness about the importance of education, national integrity and amity amongst different communities of the region, said PRO Defence, Lt Col Devender Anand.