Army organises Quami Ekta Meets

BHADARWAH: Army organised an ‘Quami Ekta Meet’ at Bhadarwah as part of Mission Reach Out which drew an enthusiastic response from all the communities. A large number of prominent personalities belonging to various strata of the society participated in the event along with religious teachers from all communities.

The interaction was aimed at spreading awareness amongst the local population about the role of Army in Nation Building and welfare activities being undertaken by the Army and State / Central Government in the region. After the interaction books were distributed to children to inculcate habit of reading in the young buds.

Quami Ekata Meet participants discussed and shared their valuable views on promoting social and communal harmony and held a pledge to uphold the current peaceful and tranquil environment in Bhadarwah and adjoining areas. Eagerness to work in synergy irrespective of caste, religion and region was evident from the healthy discussions between the participants. They appreciated the effort of Army’s Mission Reach Out in bridging the hearts of people from different communities.

Army also organised Quami Ekta Meet at Village Kotli, Thana Mandi, Naili, Saaj, Gala Tob, Dera Ki Gali (DKG), Upper Kakora, Sialkot, Keri, Busoni, Darien and Harni in Poonch and Rajouri Districts.