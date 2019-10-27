Army organises Quami Ekta meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a Quami Ekta Meet at Patnazi with an aim to promote regular engagement of religious leaders of all communities to defeat the nefarious design of the adversary who is trying to deteriorate the peaceful situation in the region.

The meet was attended by 20 Opinion Makers of the region. During the interaction, the Opinion Makers were informed about Army’s initiative towards development of various projects and the commitment of Indian Army to stand in “Thick and Thin” with the local populace.

The meet was well received and the local leaders greatly appreciated and applauded the support provided by the army in all spheres.