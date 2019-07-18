Army organises Quami Ekta meet

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a Quami Ekta Meet at Kishtwar. The meet was aimed at promoting regular engagement of religious leaders of all communities against the nefarious design of adversaries which are trying to deteriorate the peaceful situation in the region.

The meet was attended by approximately 35 key opinion makers of the area. The meet was to reiterate the message of peace and harmony in the region.

During the interaction, the opinion makers were also informed about Army’s initiative towards of various development projects for upliftment of the region.