Army organises Quami Ekta meet

STATE TIMES NEWS DODA: Army organised a “Quami Ekta Meet” at Arnora on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. The Quomi Ekta Meet aimed at fostering communal harmony and brotherhood between locals irrespective of caste, religion and faith. Arnora and Ghat having a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims is an example of unity in diversity. People of Arnora and Ghat have successfully defeated the nefarious designs of separatist and anti social elements to destabilize the peace and communal harmony in the area. The Quomi Ekta Meet drew an enthusiastic response from all the communities of Ghat and Arnora. Many prominent personalities belonging to civil society attended the event alongwith religious teachers of Arnora and Ghat. The participants shared their views on promoting social and communal harmony. Eagerness to work in synergy irrespective of caste, religion and region was evident from the healthy discussions between the participants.
