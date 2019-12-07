Army organises Qaumi Ekta meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army organised a Qaumi Ekta meeting at Chhatru, Padhyarna and Pinjrar regions in Kishtwar to promote peace and tranquility.

The event provided a great platform to the local populace to interact with each other and army and discuss issues of development in the region. The gathering was convinced of the fact that the army is working towards continuous improvement of the area and its people, to include infrastructure development, social welfare, education and religious harmony. The local populace and community leaders lauded the initiative and expressed hope that such initiatives by army will give a fillip to communal harmony in the region.