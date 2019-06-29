Army organises painting competition

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Army undertook initiative of organising a painting competition at Chas, Kishtwar (J&K). A total of 32 students exhibited their talents. The painting of kids reflected the spirit of patriotism and love for country in the young minds. The creativity of the children was commendable and praiseworthy.

Various themes of the painting competition evoked patriotism on one hand and love for nature on the other. In the end, the Army officials, recognising their efforts, gave away prizes to best student from each class. The Army officials praised the participants for showing gritty determination and also encouraged them to practice and excel in all such events in future.

Teachers and students from the school appreciated the efforts of Indian Army towards providing the students with such opportunities which prove quite helpful in their all round development.