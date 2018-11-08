Army organises NRLM awareness campaign

Share Share 0 Share 0

KISHTWAR: In its initiative to shape up the career and secure future of the youth residing in far flung areas of Cherji region of Kishtwar District, Indian Army organised NRLM awareness cum counseling campaign about ‘Himayat Scheme’ being run by J&K Government under NRLM for school children and youth of the region.

The aim of the campaign was to create awareness and motivate youth to take advantage of unique opportunity being provided to them under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) for getting free training cum placement courses. Students were also informed about the procedures and documentation required for the enrollment under Himayat Scheme and were encouraged to join the courses which will not only give them knowledge and job opportunities but will also help them to become self dependent.

A total of 16 students and six locals attended the campaign.