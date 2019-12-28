Army organises NoK rally

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: As part of Army’s outreach to its Ex-Servicemen fraternity and to commemorate 2019 as the ‘Year of NoK’, the Army organised a rally for Next of Kin (NoK) of Soldiers and Ex-Servicemen belonging to Reasi district at Talwara. It also provided the platform for interaction between Next of Kin (War Widows/ Veer Naris) and Ex-Servicemen with pension disbursing agencies in order to pro-actively seek and redress their grievances related to pension, financial issues and various government welfare schemes.

The rally was conducted in close coordination with state administration and Zila Sainik Board with focus on redressal of grievances, addressing anomalies in disbursement of pension, land and legal issues of Ex-Servicemen, War Widows & Veer Naris and providing them information on various placement and welfare schemes.

Approximately 210 Veer Naris, Widows and Ex-Servicemen attended the rally. NoK were felicitated and reassured that they would always remain inseparable members of the Armed Forces fraternity. The rally was a major step forward for ameliorating the day-to-day problems faced by War Widows/ Veer Naris and Veterans and to express their concerns directly to the relevant officials and agencies.