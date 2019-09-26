Army organises motivational talk for youth

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: With aim of upliftment of youth in the region, Army organised a ‘Motivational Talk on how to Join Indian Army’ at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Saaj in Rajouri with the view to bring awareness about the career in Indian Army, Navy and Air Force among the eligible and enthusiastic local youth.

During the lecture the speaker emphasised that employment is a major concern of every youth in the border district and thus the eligible and aspiring youth should prepare and participate in different recruitment rallies being conducted by Recruitment Agencies of Defence Services to join a noble and fulfilling career.

The motivational talk was attended by a large number of students and youth of village Saaj and adjoining areas with great zeal and enthusiasm. Participants were imparted awareness about the physical and educational requirements and the selection process for various types of entries into the services. Army has also been conducting pre-recruitment training to enable the local boys to compete in recruitment drives.