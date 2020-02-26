Army organises meeting with ex-Servicemen

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Army organised ‘Meeting with Ex-Servicemen’ at Bhala. During the meeting, a memorial service was carried out in the honor of soldiers who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. A total of 15 Ex-Servicemen attended the meet. The Ex-Servicemen spoke of problems regarding Sale Counter at CSD. They requested for a separate sale counter for Ex-Servicemen at the CSD.

The aim of the event was to address grievances of Ex-Servicemen and spread awareness on various resettlement opportunities and welfare schemes available to them for better and prosperous retired life. Information on establishments including Directorate of Army Veteran, Army Placement Node, Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme and Directorate of Ex-Servicemen Welfare was shared with the veterans.