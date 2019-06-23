Army organises medical, dental camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: To provide quality medical care to the needy people of remote areas of Poonch district, Army organised a ‘Medical and Dental Camp at Balakote in Poonch district.

A team of 13 Medical Officers and one Dental Officer from Block Medical Office, Mendhar and seven Medical Officer and one Dental Officer from Army rendered their services to the local villagers.

At the outset a number of awareness stalls were placed to give information on Leprosy, HIV, Vaccination, hygiene and sanitation aspects to the villagers. Around 453 patients underwent health checkup and were given consultation and medicines. The general populace in the area was largely benefitted by the camp due to lack of medical facilities in this remote area. These camps have helped in establishing a good rapport between the people and the army.