Army organises medical, dental camp

STATE TIMES NEWSPOONCH: To provide quality medical care to the needy people of remote areas of Poonch district, Army organised a ‘Medical and Dental Camp at Balakote in Poonch district. A team of 13 Medical Officers and one Dental Officer from Block Medical Office, Mendhar and seven Medical Officer and one Dental Officer from Army rendered their services to the local villagers. At the outset a number of awareness stalls were placed to give information on Leprosy, HIV, Vaccination, hygiene and sanitation aspects to the villagers. Around 453 patients underwent health checkup and were given consultation and medicines. The general populace in the area was largely benefitted by the camp due to lack of medical facilities in this remote area. These camps have helped in establishing a good rapport between the people and the army.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next an action film followed by comedy
Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Kriti Sanon to star in Rahul Dholakia’s next
Poor oral health may up liver cancer risk: Study
‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ to release on September 20
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper