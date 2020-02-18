Army organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: With the aim to provide quality medical care to the needy people of remote areas, Army organized a “Medical Camp” at village Khanetar in Poonch District. The medical team educated the local population about personal hygiene and sanitation and gave on the spot treatment for minor ailments. Approximately 145 persons from village Khanetar and surrounding areas attended the camp.

A number of awareness stalls were placed to give information on Leprosy, HIV, Vaccination, Hygiene and sanitation aspects to the villagers. In view of lack of medical facilities available in the remote areas, general populace in these areas was largely benefited by this camp. The continuous and restless efforts of the Army to conducts such camps has been greatly appreciated and lauded by the public.