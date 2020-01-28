Army organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS POONCH: With the aim to provide quality medical care to the needy people of remote areas, Army organised a medical camp at Bhainch in Poonch District. The Medical Officer provided medical treatment and educated the local population about personal hygiene and sanitation Approximately 145 persons from Bhainch and surrounding areas attended the camp A number of awareness stalls were placed to give information on Leprosy, HIV, Vaccination, Hygiene and sanitation aspects to the villagers. In view of lack of medical facilities available in the remote areas, general populace in these areas was largely benefited by this camp.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Sami highly deserving of Padma award, critics like only those Muslims who ‘abuse’ Modi: BJP
Akshay postpones ‘Bachchan Pandey’ release after Aamir’s request
Jackie Shroff to team up with son Tiger in ‘Baaghi 3’
Want to make film on Chandragupta Maurya: Kangana Ranaut
Depression like any other illness and treatable: Deepika Padukone
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper