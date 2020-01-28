Army organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: With the aim to provide quality medical care to the needy people of remote areas, Army organised a medical camp at Bhainch in Poonch District. The Medical Officer provided medical treatment and educated the local population about personal hygiene and sanitation Approximately 145 persons from Bhainch and surrounding areas attended the camp

A number of awareness stalls were placed to give information on Leprosy, HIV, Vaccination, Hygiene and sanitation aspects to the villagers. In view of lack of medical facilities available in the remote areas, general populace in these areas was largely benefited by this camp.