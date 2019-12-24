Army organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Army in its efforts to reach out to the needy sections of the society in the remote areas, organized a medical camp in Village Duligam, Ramban District. Medical team comprising of two Army Doctors including one lady doctor alongwith two civil doctors and paramedic staff from Army and Civil treated around 750 patients including 270 women and 200 children. In the day long camp the prime focus was to provide medical aid to local residents and distribute medicines. Such initiatives by the Army have not only enabled patients to be treated closer to their homes but also helped in increasing awareness about cleanliness, hygiene and healthy living.