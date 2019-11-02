Army organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: As a goodwill gesture and in continuance of its commitment to work for welfare of general public, Army organised a medical camp for locals of remote village of Hasti at Shalimar on 02 Nov 2019. The aim of this camp was to deliver basic medical services at the door steps of the clientele residing in remote and far flung villages of Kishtwar District.

The camp was attended by a large number of locals who were provided with medical care along with preliminary investigation and medicines for the commonly occurring ailments.

The local populace appreciated this endeavour of Armed Forces to address their genuine requirements and aspirations. This camp will go a long way in alleviating the health issues of local population of the area and further strengthen bonds of friendship between Army and local populace.