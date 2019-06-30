Army organises medical camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: A medical camp was organised at Village Ajote in Poonch District by army for the people to ameliorate the medical problems being faced by the local populace and residents of adjoining villages. The camp was appreciated by one and all during which a total of 517 persons benefited from the medical facilities provided to them at their doorsteps. 172 Males, 229 Women folk and 116 Children were given medical aid including medicines also a total of 49 patients for dental cases were treated.

The camp drew a lot of praise and the populace expressed their appreciation to the Army for taking up this project to provide much required assistance in these far-flung areas which are otherwise devoid of such facilities.